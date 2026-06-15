DFA declines fresh comment on China sanctions vs Teodoro

“But just very briefly, I would reiterate what the Secretary has already said about that. So, I will put it there,” DFA Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs and spokesperson for ASEAN 2026 Dominic Xavier said when asked by DAILY TRIBUNE during a Palace press briefing.

Last week, the DFA described China's decision as “an unfriendly act that further complicates bilateral relations.”

Teodoro earlier dismissed the sanctions, which bar him and his family from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, saying he remains unfazed.

“That is truly what they do to those who speak the truth against their deception,” Teodoro said, adding that he will continue performing his duties to defend the country's interests.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan condemned the sanctions, arguing that targeting the country's defense chief amounts to an attack on the sovereign decisions of the Philippine government.

“As a Cabinet official and the President’s alter ego on defense and security, Secretary Teodoro articulates and implements national policy. Punishing him and his family for doing so is a direct affront not only to him, but to the President, the Philippine state, and our constitutional order,” Pangilinan said.

The senator added that the move represents an escalation of China's coercive actions against the Philippines, which he said has consistently relied on diplomacy, international law and the 2016 arbitral ruling in asserting its maritime rights.

“By sanctioning a sitting Cabinet member for defending an arbitral ruling and asserting rights guaranteed under international law, China diminishes its own standing in the community of nations,” he said.

Civic leader Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia also criticized the sanctions, calling them a direct affront to Philippine sovereignty and an attempt to intimidate public officials carrying out their constitutional duties.

“These sanctions are not really about Secretary Teodoro. They are a message directed at every Filipino who believes our sovereignty is worth defending, and it is a message that should not go unanswered,” Goitia said.

“No foreign government has the authority to dictate how Philippine officials should defend the country’s territorial rights. The Philippines is a sovereign nation, and no amount of pressure or political posturing will change that reality,” he added.