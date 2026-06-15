DENR demands ‘Baste’ explanation over illegal waste dumping

In a letter dated Monday, DENR regional executive director Mercedes Dumagan requested clarification from the mayor after agency personnel intercepted individuals dumping unsegregated trash in front of the DENR Region XI office in the city’s Lanang district.

Dumagan said the agency is investigating the incidents while stressing the importance of proper waste management. An initial report indicated the dumped materials consisted of unsegregated commercial refuse, a violation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

“We are clarifying how these incidents came about and reiterating the importance of proper waste handling and compliance with established procedures,” Dumagan said. “Our goal is to ensure that waste collection areas are properly designated and consistent with the city’s plan.”

The regional office is coordinating with the Philippine National Police to identify the vehicles involved.

“We are addressing individual incidents as well, including the vehicle seen on video,” Dumagan said.