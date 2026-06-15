British PM bans social media under-16s

Starmer described the measure as a “big moment for our country,” adding that the government is prepared to challenge technology companies that resist the move, which seeks to reduce children’s exposure to harmful content and excessive screen use.

“I am not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children,” Starmer said, framing the policy as a firm stance on child protection in the digital space.

The United Kingdom joins a growing list of countries tightening rules on children’s access to social media, including Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia, which have already introduced age-based restrictions or similar laws. Other nations such as France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand, and South Korea are also exploring comparable measures.

The ban is expected to cover major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick, and Reddit, though the government has yet to release a final list of affected services. Implementation is targeted for early next year.

The policy has also sparked wider international debate, particularly with the United States, which has previously warned that overly broad regulations could raise concerns over free speech and impose additional burdens on American technology companies.

A public consultation on the proposal drew 116,000 responses, with most participants reportedly supporting stricter controls on children’s social media use, according to the UK government.