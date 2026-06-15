35 years later: PHIVOLCS remembers Mount Pinatubo disaster

The 1,486-meter stratovolcano in Central Luzon erupted on 15 June 1991, generating massive eruption columns, heavy ashfall, pyroclastic density currents and lahars that devastated communities across Zambales and neighboring provinces.

"On 15 June 1991, one of the largest eruptions of the 20th century happened in Pinatubo Volcano. This eruption produced an eruption column that resulted in heavy ashfall, pyroclastic density currents (pyroclastic flows), and lahars," PHIVOLCS said.

"These volcanic hazards affected more than 200,000 families and the indigenous Aeta people," the agency added.

The eruption produced fast-moving flows of hot gas, ash and rock fragments that spread across local areas covering as much as 400 square kilometers.

Recognized as the second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, the disaster claimed 847 lives and caused extensive damage to agriculture, infrastructure, the environment and local economies.

According to a report by the United States Geological Survey, volcanic ash from Mount Pinatubo blanketed an estimated 3.8 million square kilometers across Southeast Asia, affecting most parts of the Philippines and reaching Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Singapore.

Thirty-five years later, PHIVOLCS continues to emphasize the importance of volcanic monitoring, hazard mapping and disaster preparedness, reminding communities that understanding volcanic risks remains essential in minimizing the impact of future eruptions.