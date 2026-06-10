New marker commemorates Mount Pinatubo eruption

Officials unveiled a historical marker at the Clark Freeport Zone to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the catastrophic Mount Pinatubo eruption and celebrate the transformation of the former United States military base into a thriving economic hub.
Former President and current Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo joined Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president and CEO Agnes Devanadera to lead the ceremony at the Clark Parade Grounds.
The event marked more than three decades since the 1991 eruption, which was the second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.
Devanadera said the evolution of the area from a devastated military base into a bustling economic zone demonstrates how resilience, sound policy, and leadership can turn a disaster into an opportunity.
She cited that the conversion of Clark Air Base paved the way for its current status as a vital gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor.
Meantime, Arroyo recalled how coordinated efforts among scientists, government agencies, and local communities saved thousands of lives and helped displaced families rebuild.