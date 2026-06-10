New marker commemorates Mount Pinatubo eruption

The event marked more than three decades since the 1991 eruption, which was the second-largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.

Devanadera said the evolution of the area from a devastated military base into a bustling economic zone demonstrates how resilience, sound policy, and leadership can turn a disaster into an opportunity.

She cited that the conversion of Clark Air Base paved the way for its current status as a vital gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor.

Meantime, Arroyo recalled how coordinated efforts among scientists, government agencies, and local communities saved thousands of lives and helped displaced families rebuild.