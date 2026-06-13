Stay for the unique Pinoy service

“Many moons ago, when they started talking about the new technology and the threat of AI (artificial intelligence) our staff were concerned if they would be replaced,” began Duadua. “There are kiosks for check in and stuff like that. But I said that the Pinoy human touch is not replaceable. You can’t clone a human Pinoy.”

And, how I was surprised that the signature coffee shop was filled with people at the breakfast hour. A far cry from hotels I have visited in the business district areas of Makati or Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Yet, despite the full shop, the “Filipino” smile was present in all the staff that came to ask for order. A pleasant experience for an early morning customer.

Alino — You are welcome

The hotel, which prides and identifies itself with a new expression of Filipino hospitality, arrives in New Manila, offering a thoughtfully-curated stay experience.

The name “Alino” is derived from “Alagang Filipino” — a brand of care defined by warmth, attentiveness and genuine malasakit (deep sense of care). This philosophy anchors the hotel’s approach to hospitality, shaping every guest interaction and experience.

Developed by Keyland Corporation, Alino is the company’s latest hospitality venture, marking its continued expansion into thoughtfully designed, guest-centric hotel experiences. As the flagship of the Alino brand, the hotel reflects Keyland’s vision of delivering accessible, authentic and elevated stays grounded in Filipino values.

Alagang Filipino defines how the hotel cares for its guests. This comes to life through its service style providing elevated comforts, basics done well and care in every detail — guiding how the team serves, responds and creates meaningful guest experiences. Each space is designed to balance familiarity and refinement, while service is delivered with sincerity and intention.

The hotel is located along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue and just steps away from St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City. It is designed to serve a diverse range of guests.

For families, Alino offers a welcoming and comfortable environment where shared moments feel easy and familiar. For business travelers, the hotel provides a convenient and well-connected base, where productivity meets comfort in spaces designed for both focus and rest.

Let us count the ways

For leisure guests, Alino presents a relaxed city escape — a place to slow down, recharge and experience elevated comfort in an urban setting.

For those who need to stay close to St. Luke’s Medical Center, Alino offers both proximity and reassurance, providing a calm and caring environment during important moments.

Beyond accommodations, Alino also features flexible event spaces designed for both social and business gatherings — from intimate celebrations to corporate functions — supported by a service culture rooted in malasakit and attention to detail.

An integral part of the guest experience is Art @ Alino, a curated collection that celebrates Filipino culture and everyday life. Wooden carvings and artworks that showcase traditions and rural scenes bring a sense of nostalgia and identity to the space, reflecting the hotel’s connection to local heritage.

Dining at Kutchara, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, reflects the same philosophy. Offering Filipino comfort food with authentic flavors and modern stories, the menu features well-loved classics such as Kansi at Baka, Kare-Kare and Kapampangan sisig, alongside signature dishes like the Ilo-ilo Batchoy by executive chef Rexsan Abarquez.

Pinoys matter

Leading the hotel is general manager Frencie Duadua, a veteran hotelier known for her strong operational expertise, people-first leadership and customer-centric management style. Her leadership ensures that Alagang Filipino is consistently felt across every guest experience.

In reintroducing malasakit in Filipino hospitality, Alino offers more than comfort — it creates a space where guests feel truly well-taken care of, with care that is felt in every detail.

As the newest member of the community, Alino also contributes to the growing local economy of Quezon City by creating employment opportunities for the locals and building its network of suppliers from micro, small and medium enterprises. From locally-sourced products and services, to partnerships with Filipino craftsmen and businesses, the hotel aims to champion homegrown talent while strengthening connections within the community.