VinFast starts e-motorcycle bookings

Customers need to pay a non-refundable booking fee of P3,000. VinFast said buyers during the early booking period will get incentives worth P5,600. First deliveries are expected to start in July.

The launch comes less than a month after VinFast opened bookings for the same lineup in Indonesia.

The Philippines is one of five markets included in the company’s electric two-wheeler expansion this year, along with Indonesia, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

Pricing depends on how customers want to handle the battery.

The VinFast Evo starts at P70,000 with a battery subscription. It costs P82,700 with one battery and P95,400 with two batteries.

The Feliz II starts at P72,400 with subscription, P85,100 with one battery and P97,800 with two batteries.

The Viper is priced from P81,900 with subscription, P94,600 with one battery and P107,300 with two batteries.

Customers who choose the subscription plan may rent two batteries at P439 per battery each month. Battery swapping costs P35 per battery per swap. Owners may also charge the batteries at home.

Each model has two battery slots under the seat and can carry up to two 1.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate batteries.

VinFast said the motorcycles can travel up to 150 kilometers under standard conditions with two fully charged batteries.

VinFast is working with V-Green, its charging infrastructure partner, to roll out battery-swapping stations in the country. The system aims to cut waiting time for riders who do not want to rely only on home charging.

All three models use a 5,200-watt BLDC in-wheel motor. The Viper and Feliz II can reach up to 90 kilometers per hour, while the Evo tops out at 80 kilometers per hour.

VinFast said the motorcycles use a high-strength steel frame that follows Japanese standards. The motor and controller carry an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

The battery meets the European ECE-R136 safety standard and carries a warranty of up to six years or 72,000 kilometers.

Vo Thi Cam Tu, managing director of VinFast E-motorcycles Overseas Market, said the Philippines is a key market in the brand’s international electric two-wheeler plan.

She said the new models will add more choices for Filipino customers as VinFast invests in products, infrastructure and services.

The Philippines remains one of Southeast Asia’s two major two-wheeler markets. VinFast is betting that battery swapping can make electric motorcycles easier to live with, especially for riders who use their bikes every day.

The company has been building its electric mobility network in the region through local partners and ecosystem firms such as GSM and V-Green. Its broader portfolio includes electric vehicles, e-bikes and e-buses.