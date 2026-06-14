Securing health, education during disasters

That is why we call on concerned agencies to ensure that affected learners, their families, teachers, patients, watchers, and healthcare workers receive timely assistance and continued support as communities in Mindanao recover from the disaster.

I urge the Department of Health and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to work closely with local government units and healthcare institutions to ensure that injured residents receive treatment and that the welfare of health workers who continue to serve amid aftershocks is monitored.

In SOCCSKSARGEN, five Malasakit Centers are operating, including one at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops institutionalized under Republic Act 11463, which I principally authored and sponsored, to help reduce hospital expenses for our kababayans.

I likewise stress that education-related interventions must remain responsive to the realities faced by poor, vulnerable, and disaster-affected learners.

We have Republic Act 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, as one safeguard meant to ease the financial burden on students during calamities and emergencies, which I co-authored and co-sponsored. We are also among the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System to improve access to basic education for underserved learners.

To personally express our support amid the challenges faced by our kababayans, we went to Malapatan, Sarangani Province, on 10 June to assist affected residents in coordination with Mayor Jun Sumbo Jr. We also conveyed our sympathies and condolences to bereaved families.

We then proceeded to Glan, Sarangani, in coordination with Mayor Tata Yap and Vice Mayor James Yap, to extend assistance to earthquake victims.

On 12 June, we joined the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration in Polomolok, South Cotabato, upon the invitation of Mayor Bernie Palencia. We also participated in the inauguration and blessing of a pedestrian overpass that we supported.

We likewise visited Polomolok General Hospital, where we extended assistance to patients and their watchers, including grocery packs and shirts.

Thereafter, we traveled to General Santos City, one of the areas hardest hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake, where we provided assistance to affected residents as part of continuing recovery efforts.

I express my appreciation to all national government agencies, rescuers, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to conduct rescue and relief operations and ensure the welfare of affected communities.

Meanwhile, on 8 June, I was informed that a fire broke out in Barangay 20, Manila. I immediately visited the area and provided assistance to affected residents together with barangay captain Anthony Igus. I also went to Delpan Sports Complex to assist more than 2,500 fire victims together with Barangay 275 captain Bernard Narito.

On 13 June, we joined the graduation ceremony of the AVS Aerovation School of Mindanao at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City, where we congratulated the graduates and their parents for their hard work and perseverance.

Afterward, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, I extended my sympathies to the family of the late Rene Baterbonia, an Ateneo basketball player and proud Mindanaoan, during a visit to his wake at Ateneo de Davao University’s Bangkal campus.

We also attended the opening of the 1st Annual Arena Athletics Pickleball Tournament in Davao City, reaffirming our support for sports development and healthy lifestyles.

In the previous week, our Malasakit Team also assisted fire victims in Manila, Taguig, San Carlos City and Bacolod City.

Recovering fire victims in Bacolod City and Taytay, Rizal, also received assistance, along with government aid for rebuilding their homes. In San Fernando City, Pampanga, our Malasakit Team aided victims of a building collapse.

As Mr. Malasakit, I will do what I can to extend help to our fellow Filipinos who were affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos.