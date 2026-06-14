SBG spans divide with SoCot visit

The senator considered the project a lifeline that would open passage for a community whose needs have too often gone unbridged.

“On this significant occasion, we extend our sincere appreciation to Mayor Bernie Palencia, the local government of Polomolok, and all those who contributed to the construction and turnover of the new footbridge," he said.

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Go said the new structure should be seen not only as a physical pathway. The footbridge, located along Marbel-Makar Road in Polomolok, South Cotabato, was supported by Go.

He had also attended the project's groundbreaking in August 2024.

“This project is more than just a bridge; it stands as a symbol of unity and collective effort in promoting the welfare of the community,” Go stated.

“With this project, our people — particularly the students, workers, and residents who traverse this area daily — will enjoy greater safety and convenience," added the senator.

The project is expected to help improve pedestrian safety, particularly for residents, workers, students, and other members of the public who regularly pass through the area. It also forms part of ongoing efforts to support local infrastructure projects that directly address the everyday needs of communities.

Go said that the completion of the footbridge also underscored the importance of coordination between local officials and the community in implementing projects that directly affect public welfare.