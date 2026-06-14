Romano joins EastWest’s board

The bank said Romano will serve on EastWest’s Audit Committee and Corporate Governance and Compliance Committee for the 2026–2027 term.

She previously held several leadership roles at McKinsey & Company across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, including serving as managing partner and co-leader of the firm’s Philippine office.

“Kristine’s appointment reflects our continued focus on maintaining high standards of corporate governance and disciplined oversight,” EastWest chairman Jonathan Gotianun said.

“Her depth of experience strengthens the Board’s ability to provide clarity in governance, reinforce accountability, and support the Bank’s long-term, sustainable growth.”

Romano currently serves as an independent director of Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. and as a trustee of Asia Society Philippines.

She is a certified public accountant who graduated magna cum laude with a degree in accountancy from the University of the Philippines and holds a Master’s in Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Last month, EastWest became the first bank to launch a Voluntary Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) Contribution Program aimed at helping employees build long-term savings and improve retirement readiness.

Under the program, eligible employees may voluntarily authorize the bank to facilitate contributions to accredited PERA products alongside their personal contributions.