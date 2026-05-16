Ilonggos rejoice: P2-B Mega Hub planned

Two sites are currently being considered for the project: the Iloilo Sunset Boulevard and the Circumferential Road area. Officials said both locations were identified for their accessibility and strategic location.

Ang said he had already secured a P1-billion funding commitment in 2025 as initial support for the project, although the release was deferred pending the final site selection.

The lawmaker also said discussions are ongoing to secure donated land to reduce government spending on property acquisition.

The proposed facility is expected to accommodate 15,000 to 20,000 people and host regional and national sporting competitions, conventions, exhibitions, and concerts.

Officials believe the development could boost Iloilo’s economy by increasing tourism, attracting investments, and generating employment opportunities during and after construction.

Aside from sports and events infrastructure, the project also aims to strengthen Ilonggo culture and identity.

Ang said he is exploring a possible partnership with Mañosa & Company Inc., the architectural firm founded by National Artist for Architecture Francisco Mañosa, to design the cultural center component of the complex.

The firm is known for projects such as the Coconut Palace in Pasay City and for promoting Filipino architectural design.

Ang said the goal is not only to build a world-class venue but also to establish a cultural landmark that will showcase Ilonggo heritage, creativity and identity for future generations.