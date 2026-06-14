Nine seized for cable wire theft in QC

According to the police report on the incident, officers from Batasan Police Station 6 were on mobile patrol when they happened to come across a group of individuals in the act of cutting and removing wires reportedly owned by PLDT Inc.

Authorities noted that the cables were being brought to a utility vehicle parked near the scene, prompting the arrest of the individuals.

While a total of nine culprits were seized, officials noted that some were able to evade arrest as the group scrambled into different directions.

Following the arrest, police proceeded to verify if the individuals were employees of PLDT, however, the suspects were not able to provide any identification to prove that they were in fact personnel of the company.

Representatives from the PLDT that were contacted by authorities further supported that the incident was in fact unauthorized and that no work order had been issued for the scene of the crime.

Recovered from the nine suspects were 1,500 pairs of 26-gauge PLDT FSF copper cables that were said to cost around P163 thousand along with tools that were used to extract the wires.

The vehicle that was used to haul the materials was also confiscated by authorities.

The criminals that came from various cities are set to face charges for violation of the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013 and for the commission of Theft at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.