Cell site heist bid foiled; 3 arrested

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on 5 June along Maharlika Highway.

According to police, personnel at the Tuguegarao City Command Center monitored through CCTV a white Toyota HiAce Commuter van reportedly linked to a previous crude oil theft incident in the city. While under surveillance, one of the occupants was seen leaving the vehicle and heading toward a nearby cellular site.

The information was relayed to responding police officers, who coordinated with SWAT personnel and apprehended the suspects.

A search of the suspects and the vehicle yielded five heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about five grams with an estimated street value of P34,000.

Authorities also recovered two improvised caliber .22 rifles, 12 rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, 11 empty plastic gallons, two hoses, a vehicle plate numbered NBF 2184, and the Toyota HiAce van allegedly used by the suspects.

The attempted theft victim was identified as Sydney Sereno Uy, 53, a field operations engineer of Edge Point Towers and a resident of Iguig, Cagayan.