DENR, SEC setting GHG emissions reporting system with Japan’s help

DENR is building a unified, data-driven system that strengthens both national policy and private sector readiness, according to Rebuelta-Teh.

The DENR developed a facility level GHG calculation tool for the Waste and Industrial Processes and Product Use sectors, with technical support from Japan, to improve the quality of corporate reporting and strengthen data inputs for the national GHG inventory. The tool converts activity data into carbon dioxide equivalent emissions

The DENR-SEC-MOEJ partnership also supports the transition toward a more structured GHG reporting environment as regulatory frameworks evolve.

Better emissions data are expected to strengthen the national GHG inventory, improve measurement and verification of mitigation actions, and support more targeted climate interventions. It will also help prepare Philippine industries for emerging international requirements, including carbon-related trade measures and participation in global carbon markets.

The DENR is developing administrative measures to institutionalize the use of standardized tools for calculating GHG emissions within national reporting systems, alongside broader efforts to advance a more integrated climate governance framework.

“Together, we are transforming transparency into a foundation for global competitiveness, low-carbon development, and climate resilience,” Rebuelta-Teh said.