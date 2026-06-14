Cavite's Kaway’an EcoPark earns spot on TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2026

The Philippines just earned itself a lone spot on Time Magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2026. The Kaway'an Eco Park, located in General Trias City, Cavite, is one of 100 destinations selected by the magazine as among the best places to go and stay all over the world. With structures built primarily of Philippine bamboo, which grows abundantly all over, and is often referred to as "poor man's timber," as an ode to its resilience and place in Philippine culture and design.

The three-hectare resort, located just under two hours outside of the city, was developed by entrepreneur Rosie Tsai as a family-friendly farm and nature sanctuary highlighting the lowly bamboo. On their website, General Manager Elizabeth T. Wang says, "From artisans, to architects, and even farmers, we worked with local and international communities to bring Kaway’an Ecopark to life in a way that recognizes the richness of our heritage." The use of bamboo in the construction is intended to serve as 'proof of concept' of climate-resilient design.

One of the most majestic attractions in Kaway'an is the Grand Pavilion, made of steel and bamboo beams, is a popular events venue, while the beautiful curves of Marajuyo Bridge, which spans the length of the park's lagoon, beckons guests to cross it. Visitors to the park can also go on nature hikes through the gardens, fishing, horseback riding, and participate in a variety of nature-driven workshops.