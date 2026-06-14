Casino Plus charity deploys P3-M aid to disaster-hit Mindanao

The group distributed livable tents and more than 2,000 gallons of drinking water to displaced residents in the villages of Lagao and Calumpang, where hundreds of families have struggled to find shelter and clean water.

The relief mission faced localized challenges, including infrastructure damage and ongoing seismic activity.

Early Saturday, volunteers experienced a magnitude 5.6 aftershock that caused minor property damage in the area. Despite the tremor and heavy rainfall, the team continued distributing resources without interruption.

"The need on the ground is immediate, and the reality facing many families in the evacuation centers is heartbreaking," Casino Plus chief executive officer Evan Spytma said.

"Our employees and volunteers on the ground are committed to standing with these communities, not only by providing immediate relief but by helping them rebuild," he added.

Hundreds of families have been seeking refuge in open-air covered courts and makeshift shelters due to fear of aftershocks. Fernando Tatad Jr., a local community leader, said the tent village will prioritize housing for children and the elderly.

"This is a massive help for us," Tatad said. "We are very grateful because we were about to request tents, but they were provided to us right away."

The earthquake severely disrupted local water systems and damaged roads and bridges, hampering municipal distribution efforts to remote areas.

Casino Plus announced it is rolling out P3 million worth of emergency packages across General Santos City and Sarangani province. The aid includes 150 tents, 1,500 hygiene and medicine kits, and 1,000 solar-powered lamps.

Michael Angelo Horfilla, corporate social responsibility director for Casino Plus, said the long-term phase of the project will focus on rebuilding damaged classrooms before the start of the new academic year, as well as launching local livelihood programs.

The recovery initiative is being coordinated alongside local government units and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.