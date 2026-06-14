Canadian man linked to P9.68-B shabu seizure convicted

A court has convicted a Canadian national linked to a historic 2024 narcotics operation, sentencing him to life imprisonment for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.
The conviction stems from an operation in Alitagtag, Batangas, where authorities seized approximately 1.4 tons of suspected shabu valued at P9.68 billion. The recovery remains one of the largest single-day drug busts in Philippine history.
While the scale of the initial seizure drew national headlines, law enforcement officials emphasized that the subsequent conviction marks the true success of the operation.
"Large drug recoveries often generate public interest because of the numbers involved, but removing illegal drugs from circulation is only part of the job," the Philippine National Police (PNP) said in a statement.
"The harder task is building a case strong enough to survive in court," it added.
Police officials said the legal victory reflects a growing emphasis on intelligence-driven investigations under PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.