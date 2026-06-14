Canadian man linked to P9.68-B shabu seizure convicted

While the scale of the initial seizure drew national headlines, law enforcement officials emphasized that the subsequent conviction marks the true success of the operation.

"Large drug recoveries often generate public interest because of the numbers involved, but removing illegal drugs from circulation is only part of the job," the Philippine National Police (PNP) said in a statement.

"The harder task is building a case strong enough to survive in court," it added.

Police officials said the legal victory reflects a growing emphasis on intelligence-driven investigations under PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.