ACMobility, ACEN RES link EV charging with clean power

Under the partnership, ACEN RES customers may install EV charging stations in their facilities and source electricity from ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio.

The charging stations may be used for employees, company EV fleets or public charging. Businesses that open their chargers to the public can join ACMobility’s EV charging network through the Evro app.

Through the app, EV users can find charging stations, start charging sessions and pay for the service.

Site hosts also get access to automated billing and payment reconciliation, which can help make charging operations easier to manage.

ACEN RES awarded ACMobility its “Powered by Renewable Energy” badge. The badge will be displayed at ACMobility charging stations that use power supplied by ACEN RES.

ACEN President and chief executive officer Eric Francia said the link between clean energy and electric mobility is important to the country’s energy transition. He said the partnership gives businesses an easier way to adopt renewable energy and EV charging at the same time.

ACMobility chief executive officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said EVs deliver greater value when the electricity used to charge them comes from clean energy.

He said the partnership allows companies to lower emissions by pairing renewable power with charging infrastructure.

The partnership builds on earlier work between ACEN RES and ACMobility. ACEN RES already powers some of ACMobility’s ultrafast EV charging stations in Makati City with 100 percent renewable energy.

ACMobility is also expanding its Philippine EV Spine, with charging stations in more than 200 locations nationwide.