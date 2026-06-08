Ayala firms tap sites to expand EV charging network

Under the partnership, ACEN RES customers can install EV charging stations at their facilities while sourcing power from ACEN’s renewable energy portfolio to allow companies to cut emissions across both operations and transport.

“The convergence of clean energy and electric mobility is essential to the Philippines’ energy transition. Through this partnership, we are making it easier for businesses to adopt renewable energy and EV charging solutions, helping accelerate decarbonization across both operations and transport,” ACEN President and CEO Eric Francia said on Monday.

Businesses can deploy chargers for employees, support corporate EV fleets, or operate public charging stations as Charge Point Operators.

Sites that open their chargers to the public will be integrated into ACMobility’s Evro platform, which allows EV drivers to locate, access, and pay for charging services while automating billing and payment reconciliation for operators.

“Electric mobility delivers even greater value when powered by clean energy. Together with ACEN RES, we are enabling businesses to cut emissions by integrating renewable supply with EV charging,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.

The tie-up effectively turns commercial and industrial sites into potential charging hubs, expanding ACMobility’s network while giving businesses a new avenue to support EV adoption.

The partnership builds on an earlier collaboration that powered some of the country’s first ultrafast EV charging stations in Makati City with 100 percent renewable energy.

ACEN RES currently supplies renewable energy to six out of 10 companies under the government’s Green Energy Option Program, based on Energy Regulatory Commission and Philippine Electricity Market Corporation data.

Meanwhile, ACMobility is supporting the local EV rollout, with charging stations in more than 200 locations nationwide.