Weekend road repairs underway

Among the affected areas is E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, also known as C-5 Road, particularly the section in front of UP Town Center.

Road repair and reblocking activities are likewise being undertaken along portions of Quezon Avenue near the Lung Center of the Philippines.

The DPWH said the works form part of its regular road maintenance program aimed at improving road conditions and ensuring safer travel for motorists.

Motorists are advised to expect possible traffic congestion in affected areas throughout the duration of the project.

Authorities urged drivers to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and help ease traffic flow near construction zones.

Traffic management personnel are expected to assist motorists and monitor the affected road sections while repair works are ongoing. JD