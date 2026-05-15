Gridlock warned as DPWH, Maynilad schedule QC road repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways will lead the maintenance operations along several heavily traveled corridors.

The affected areas include E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue from the end of the Ortigas Flyover northbound to Green Meadows Avenue; C-5 Road from the section in front of UP Town Center to the corner of C.P. Garcia Avenue; and Quezon Avenue from the Bureau of Internal Revenue area to the front of the Lung Center of the Philippines.

To minimize daytime traffic congestion, the public works department will conduct its operations exclusively between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Concurrently, Maynilad Water Services Inc. will perform weekend restoration and reblocking works in Tandang Sora along the westbound stretch from Mindanao Avenue to General Avenue. The utility company’s project will follow the same schedule, beginning at 11 p.m. Friday and concluding at 5 a.m. Monday.

The traffic authority warned that the overlapping infrastructure projects are expected to slow traffic flow significantly across several parts of Quezon City, particularly along arterial roads used heavily by private commuters and public transport.

Motorists should expect lane closures, slower travel times, and temporary road narrowing while traffic management measures are in place. The agency urged the public to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, or use alternate routes.