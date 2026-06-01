Missing motorbanca passenger found alive on Indonesian island

According to reports, Masalta was discovered by a local fisherman at around 4 a.m. after becoming stranded on the island. Residents immediately assisted in the rescue and transported him to Kawio Island, where he underwent medical evaluation and received treatment.

Authorities said Masalta's rescue offers hope amid ongoing efforts to locate the four other passengers who remain unaccounted for.

Search and rescue operations are continuing through the coordinated efforts of the Philippine Coast Guard, partner agencies, and local government units. The Coast Guard said all available resources are being deployed, while coordination with both local and international authorities remains active as the search expands across Philippine and Indonesian waters.

Initial reports indicated that MBCA Quessel-J departed from Barangay Barrio Bukid in Jose Abad Santos en route to Barangay Camalig in Sarangani Island when it encountered strong winds and turbulent waves while traversing waters near Olanivan Island.

The adverse weather conditions reportedly caused the vessel to become distressed, prompting search and rescue operations involving multiple agencies.

Meanwhile, Jason John Joyce has appealed to the public to offer support and prayers for the missing passengers and their families as search efforts continue.

Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the circumstances that enabled Masalta to survive or the condition of the remaining passengers. Search teams remain hopeful that the ongoing operations will lead to the safe recovery of those still missing.

The incident highlights the risks faced by small sea vessels navigating the waters between southern Mindanao and neighboring Indonesian territories, particularly during periods of rough weather and strong sea conditions. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as rescue operations remain underway.