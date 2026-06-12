Yacht catches fire off the waters of Glan

A yacht caught fire in the vicinity waters of Barangay Small Margus in the town Glan, Sarangani Province, at around 10:25AM on 12 June 2026.

According to a report by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), their personnel responded to the distressed vessel carrying relief supplies when it caught fire while underway to Glan.

PCG Spokesperson, Commodore Noemie Cayabyab, said that all crew members and passengers had been rescued by responding PCG personnel and nearby fishermen, and were safely transported to Barangay Big Margus.

No casualties have been reported as of press time.

The PCG continues to coordinate with local authorities to determine the cause of the incident and assess any further assistance required.