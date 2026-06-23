Coast Guard executes rescue off Glan waters

The vessel was drifting approximately 300 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Gumasa.

Authorities deployed a search and rescue team aboard an aluminum hull response boat, reaching the vessel by 5:30 a.m.

Rescuers escorted the boat to the nearest shoreline, bringing all 26 passengers and two crew members safely to shore by 6:32 a.m.

Coast Guard personnel said all individuals were accounted for and in good physical condition.

An initial investigation showed the Lerrie Jie had departed General Santos City and was bound for Balut Island when its propeller shaft malfunctioned.

The mechanical failure caused seawater to breach the hull, disabling the vessel.

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the mechanical failure and reminded the public to report maritime emergencies immediately to local units.