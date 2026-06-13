PCG monitors 2 Sino vessels

Tarriela said the PCG has deployed coastal vessels for continuous sovereignty patrols to monitor the Chinese presence. He added that the coast guard recently spotted the research vessels at the center of Bajo de Masinloc before they moved toward the shoal’s northernmost portion.

The PCG spokesperson stated that it needs two service boats positioned on both sides, with 12 to 15 people operating the platform to guide the vessel into position in Scarborough Shoal.

He played deaf, dumb

“That would be speculative on my part to explain the objective of why they bring the platform,” the PCG official said in a media interview, responding to why vessel movement goes to shallow areas.

The PCG official said that China’s movable floating platforms are still located in the northernmost part of the shoal, with four metal stilts used to move the structure from one place to another.

The Chinese Embassy said on Saturday that Tarriela played deaf and dumb, noting the PCG official used cherry-picked facts in manipulating public opinion and attacking China over the maritime dispute issue.

“China has repeatedly pointed out that if ‘transparency’ is what Mr. Tarriela truly wants, then every time he goes on an attack, post the full facts that China has laid out right alongside it,” deputy spokesperson Guo Wei stated.