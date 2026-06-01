PRO1 seizes P2.4-M worth of shabu, arrests HVI and region 2 top 10 drug personality in Pangasinan

Authorities confiscated around 166 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately P1.13 million, packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets.

In a separate operation in the municipality of Sual, law enforcement personnel arrested alias “Isko,” a farmer from Camalaniugan, Cagayan, who is listed as the Top 10 Regional Drug Personality in Region 2, along with a male driver from La Trinidad, Benguet.

The operation was conducted by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit (PDEG-SOU), in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1 and several police intelligence and anti-drug units.

Recovered from the suspects were three knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 200 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1.36 million.

All arrested suspects are now under police custody while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against them.

PRO1 Acting Regional Director, Jovencio S. Badua Jr., commended the operating units for the successful operations and reaffirmed the police force's commitment to the government's anti-drug campaign.

“Every drug personality arrested and every gram of illegal drugs seized represents a community made safer. These operations demonstrate the determination of our personnel and partner agencies to keep dangerous substances away from our neighborhoods,” Badua said.

He added that PRO1 will continue to strengthen enforcement efforts and pursue individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.