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Onitsuka Tiger goes independent from Asics in 2027

The move allows to popular retro sneaker brand to explore greater market expansion separate under a new subsidiary, OT Group.
Onitsuka Tiger has risen in popularity with the growing demand for retro-styled sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger has risen in popularity with the growing demand for retro-styled sneakersPhoto from Onitsuka Tiger PH
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Over the last few years, retro style sneakers have become the go-to for the sartorially-inclined. The sleek and slim silhouette rates high on both the comfort and versatility, easing itself effortlessly into one's wardrobe. Onitsuka Tiger, founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka in 1949 in Kobe, Japan, found itself, along with their apparel line, at the center of this trend, with demand rising exponentially globally. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, they reflected year-on-year growth of 34 percent with earnings equivalent to USD304million.

Onitsuka Tiger has risen in popularity with the growing demand for retro-styled sneakers
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Onitsuka Tiger has risen in popularity with the growing demand for retro-styled sneakers
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The brand has shown sustained growth over the past few years, as a result of increased sales, and global expansion projects, which include a store on Paris' Champs-Élysées, and a new flagship store in Tokyo's Shinjuku area. This became the impetus for ASICS, Onitsuka's mother company, to spin off the business into the OT Group, a new wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to growing the sneaker brand. In a press statement, ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota said there are no plans to take this new business public, with ASICS set up as the sole shareholder.

The shift into the OT Group is set to take effect on january 1, 2027. The goal of the move is to speed up planning and decision-making on brand direction, growth projections, and marketing in support of rising demand for Onitsuka Tiger footwear and apparel. The new subsidiary will now serve as the brand's global headquarters, working with the various regional partners and stakeholders all over the world, including manufacturing.

The Mexico 66 is Onitsuka's most iconic and bestselling shoe design. The yellow and navy colorway became a part of film history when Uma Thurman wore a pair in the '90s film "Kill Bill."
The Mexico 66 is Onitsuka's most iconic and bestselling shoe design. The yellow and navy colorway became a part of film history when Uma Thurman wore a pair in the '90s film "Kill Bill."Photo of sneakers from Onitsuka Tiger / KIll Bill photo from Miramax

The move is an integral part of ASICS’ strategy of strengthening the brand identities of their portfolio. In this case, Onitsuka's positioning as high-end fashion forward athleisure and lifestyle brand. As the international fashion landscape constantly shifting, operating independently will also give them the agility to respond quickly across markets.

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