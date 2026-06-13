Onitsuka Tiger goes independent from Asics in 2027

The brand has shown sustained growth over the past few years, as a result of increased sales, and global expansion projects, which include a store on Paris' Champs-Élysées, and a new flagship store in Tokyo's Shinjuku area. This became the impetus for ASICS, Onitsuka's mother company, to spin off the business into the OT Group, a new wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to growing the sneaker brand. In a press statement, ASICS CEO Yasuhito Hirota said there are no plans to take this new business public, with ASICS set up as the sole shareholder.

The shift into the OT Group is set to take effect on january 1, 2027. The goal of the move is to speed up planning and decision-making on brand direction, growth projections, and marketing in support of rising demand for Onitsuka Tiger footwear and apparel. The new subsidiary will now serve as the brand's global headquarters, working with the various regional partners and stakeholders all over the world, including manufacturing.