Prosecutors want Woods’ drug records

Both drivers escaped injury after Woods’s vehicle clipped a truck while attempting to overtake on a residential road, flipping onto its side before sliding to a stop.

Florida prosecutors are seeking prescription drug dispensary records from Woods, including information on the type and number of pills he was taking.

A court filing Tuesday also calls on Woods’ lawyers to share any warning “for operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription” that the golfer received.

The subpoena will be issued on 22 April, according to the court filing, which allows Woods’s lawyers 10 days for any objections.

Officers at the scene judged Woods to be impaired, and he was found with two “Norco” pills containing hydrocodone, an opioid painkiller, in his pocket.

Woods told deputies he had taken “a few” prescription medications earlier in the day.

He also informed authorities he had undergone seven back operations and more than 20 surgeries on his right leg, according to the arrest report.

Woods previously suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash in California.

He has undergone multiple other surgeries over the years, including several on his back and an operation to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.