Suzuki digs in Laguna

Hirao said the project also has an impact outside the company. He pointed to job creation and business activity in the surrounding area. The company expects the development to support local industries and provide employment once construction and operations begin.

He added that the company will continue to invest even with challenges in the industry. He said the focus remains on building for the future and keeping operations steady in the long run.

Construction is set to begin in May 2026. Suzuki targets to start operations at the facility by August 2027.

Once completed, the site is expected to strengthen the company’s after-sales support. The company said better parts availability and improved training could lead to smoother service for customers.

Internal coordination between departments is also expected to improve with everything in one location.

Suzuki Philippines handles motorcycles, compact vehicles, and outboard motors in the local market.