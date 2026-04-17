Suzuki digs in Laguna

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated has started work on a new facility in Calamba, Laguna that will bring several parts of its business into one site.
The company held a groundbreaking ceremony at Carmelray Industrial Park 1, with local officials and partners in attendance.
Among them were Vice Mayor Antonino Aurelio of Rizal, Laguna, Executive Assistant Abel Landicho representing the city mayor, and barangay officials from Canlubang. Representatives from the Carmelray Group and CCT Constructors Corporation also joined the event, along with business partners and members of the media.
The project carries an investment of around P900 million. It will house an integrated parts warehouse, a service training center, and office spaces. Suzuki plans to bring its logistics, training, and administrative work under one roof once the site is complete.
Company president Koichiro Hirao said the project goes beyond putting up a new building. He described it as a step tied to the company’s long-term plans in the country. He said the facility will support expansion and help the company serve its network better.
Hirao said the project also has an impact outside the company. He pointed to job creation and business activity in the surrounding area. The company expects the development to support local industries and provide employment once construction and operations begin.
He added that the company will continue to invest even with challenges in the industry. He said the focus remains on building for the future and keeping operations steady in the long run.
Construction is set to begin in May 2026. Suzuki targets to start operations at the facility by August 2027.
Once completed, the site is expected to strengthen the company’s after-sales support. The company said better parts availability and improved training could lead to smoother service for customers.
Internal coordination between departments is also expected to improve with everything in one location.
Suzuki Philippines handles motorcycles, compact vehicles, and outboard motors in the local market.