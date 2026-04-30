Ludovice sizzles, keeps UST perfect

University of Santo Tomas (UST) stayed unbeaten in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 19U boys’ 3x3 basketball tournament after turning back Ateneo de Manila University, 22-16, on Thursday at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Joaquin Ludovice continued his scoring spree, finishing with 13 points built on four deuces to power the Tiger Cubs to a 4-0 record. They now need just one more win to clinch a semifinals berth.
Kirk Cañete, Jettlee Melano and Charles Esteban added three points apiece as Ateneo remained winless in four games.
Meanwhile, De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ), National University-Nazareth School (NUNS), and Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) kept pace with the Tiger Cubs after securing separate wins to improve to 3-1.
The Junior Archers leaned on Niño Ferrer’s 12 points to escape the Adamson Baby Falcons, 21-18.
“It’s good, actually. It’s my first time playing 3x3. We are happy to be 3-1 because last year, we only won two games. Moving forward, just keep doing well and sticking to the game plan,” DLSZ’s graduating guard Maco Dabao, who chipped in four points, said.
“It’s very emotional. I’ve seen them almost every day last year. To see how much we’ve grown not just as players but as persons as well. It’s such a wholesome moment, and I wish them the best after this,” he added, reflecting on playing with Ferrer, Mark Borrero and Champ Arejola for the last time in their high school careers.
Mhieko Natinga, for his part, delivered 13 points in the Bullpups’ 21-15 win over a three-man UE Junior Warriors squad.
Adrian Alagaban powered FEU-D with 14 points on 8-of-11 shooting, lifting his side to a dominant 21-10 victory over University of the Philippines Integrated School.
Archrivals NUNS and UST also opened the girls’ division with commanding wins.
The Lady Bullpups, behind eight points each from Ruiza Olmos and Queennie Cordero, cruised past the Blue Eagles, 21-9, while Katrina Insoy scored seven in the Junior Tigresses’ 16-10 win over the Lady Archers.
In the 16U division, the FEU-D trio of Dwayne Enriquez, Dwayne Cañete, and James Chavez survived UE, 20-16, to improve to 4-0.
Prince Cariño sat out the contest as he was under the weather.
Enriquez led the way with 12 points, while Cañete added seven as the Junior Warriors dropped to a 1-3 record.
Dave Regala and CJ Tabbuga combined for 15 points in UST’s dominant 22-8 win over DLSZ, lifting them into solo second at 3-1.
With the loss, the Junior Archers’ 16U squad fell to 2-2, joining a four-way tie with the Bullpups, Blue Eagles, and Baby Falcons.