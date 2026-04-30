Ludovice sizzles, keeps UST perfect

Kirk Cañete, Jettlee Melano and Charles Esteban added three points apiece as Ateneo remained winless in four games.

Meanwhile, De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ), National University-Nazareth School (NUNS), and Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) kept pace with the Tiger Cubs after securing separate wins to improve to 3-1.

The Junior Archers leaned on Niño Ferrer’s 12 points to escape the Adamson Baby Falcons, 21-18.

“It’s good, actually. It’s my first time playing 3x3. We are happy to be 3-1 because last year, we only won two games. Moving forward, just keep doing well and sticking to the game plan,” DLSZ’s graduating guard Maco Dabao, who chipped in four points, said.

“It’s very emotional. I’ve seen them almost every day last year. To see how much we’ve grown not just as players but as persons as well. It’s such a wholesome moment, and I wish them the best after this,” he added, reflecting on playing with Ferrer, Mark Borrero and Champ Arejola for the last time in their high school careers.