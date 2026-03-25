Woods eyes Master return

Woods will play for Jupiter Links in the finals of the TGL, said the indoor simulator league, which combines technology with players from the PGA Tour.

Woods has won five Masters titles, the most recent an epic 2019 victory that ended his 11-year major championship drought.

He suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.

The 2026 Masters at Augusta National are on 9 to 12 April.

Speaking last month, he refused to rule out playing at the Masters.

He said he had progressed from chipping and putting practice to hitting full shots.

“I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again,” he said.