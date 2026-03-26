Asian Terminals Inc. obtains PSE approval for voluntary delisting

PSE requirement for voluntary delisting satisfied

As a result of the tender offer process, joint TO proponents ATI and the country’s sovereign wealth fund manager, MIC, collectively acquired at least 95 percent of ATI’s outstanding shares, satisfying the PSE’s minimum ownership requirement for voluntary delisting.

With the increase in ownership, ATI’s public shareholding has consequently fallen below the level required for listed companies. In accordance with PSE rules governing voluntary delisting, trading of ATI shares has been suspended as part of the normal process.

The notice also said that ATI’s shares will be removed from the PSE registry effective 03 April 2026, indicating the company’s official delisting date.

Milestone in ATI’s shareholder transition

The completion of the TO and voluntary delisting process marks a significant milestone in ATI’s shareholder transition, as the company formally welcomes MIC as its newest strategic investor and shareholder.

This transformation comes at an auspicious time as ATI celebrates 40 years of enabling trade and driving economic progress through its integrated ports and terminals operations.