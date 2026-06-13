Marathon chokes highways

Organizers said attendance was estimated to have exceeded 20,000 participants, making it one of the largest running events held in Metro Manila this year.

Many runners were seen in high spirits as they took part in the overnight activity.

However, while participants welcomed the event, motorists experienced significant inconvenience due to road closures implemented to accommodate the marathon.

Portions of Diokno Boulevard and Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City were temporarily closed to vehicular traffic to ensure the safety of participants and allow the race to proceed without interruption.

The closures resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic in several areas surrounding the marathon route.

Among those affected was jeepney driver Michael de Guzman, who said he had planned to continue operating his route but was forced to return home after being trapped in traffic for more than an hour.

“I was supposed to continue driving, but I’ll just go home because I’ve already been stuck here for more than an hour,” De Guzman said.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and local government units deployed traffic constables along affected roads to help manage traffic flow and assist motorists during the event.