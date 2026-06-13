Jacked motorcycle recovered, robber arrested

While conducting Oplan Kandado operations in the area, police operatives noticed a motorcycle rider traveling without a helmet along Central Avenue.

According to the police report, officers instructed the rider to stop for inspection, but he ignored the order and sped away, prompting authorities to launch a hot pursuit operation.

The rider was later intercepted and taken into police custody.

The QCPD identified the suspect only by the alias “Angelo,” 27, a resident of San Mateo, Rizal.

During the inspection, the suspect failed to present a valid identification card, driver’s license, Certificate of Registration, Official Receipt, or any document proving ownership of the motorcycle.

Authorities said the motorcycle, a Yamaha Mio Fazzio bearing license plate D523IF, matched the description of a vehicle listed as carnapped under a Flash Alarm issued by the San Mateo Municipal Police Station.

Holy Spirit police officers immediately coordinated with the San Mateo Municipal Police Station to verify the vehicle’s status.

Police said the complainant from San Mateo positively identified the recovered motorcycle as the same unit reported stolen within the municipality’s jurisdiction.