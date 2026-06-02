NCRPO seizes 508 grams of high-grade marijuana in Muntinlupa

The sting operation, executed at the old city terminal in Barangay Alabang, led to the immediate arrest of a newly identified high-value individual.

The suspect is currently facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Central to the operation was the recovery of four plastic bags containing the suspected Kush—one of which was the subject of the immediate sale, while the remaining three were found in the suspect's possession. Law enforcement personnel also recovered a white paper bag used to conceal the contraband, alongside the buy-bust money consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill and nine P1,000 boodle bills.

Following the arrest, the suspect was immediately escorted to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit for comprehensive documentation, mandatory investigation, and the formal filing of criminal complaints.

The confiscated drug evidence has been turned over for laboratory examination to be presented in subsequent court proceedings.