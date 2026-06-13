Future of hospitality? World’s first hotel manned by robots

Designed as a next-generation hospitality destination, the hotel will integrate robots across every major service scenario, including guest reception, room delivery, cleaning, food service and guest support. Powered by embodied artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-robot collaboration, the project represents one of the industry’s most comprehensive deployments of robotics in a real-world hospitality environment.

“This partnership represents an important step toward large-scale deployment of embodied intelligence in premium hospitality environments,” stated Cong Guo, Co-founder and CTO of Pudu Robotics. “It also provides an opportunity to explore new service models where AI and robotics work together to deliver intelligent, end-to-end experiences in the real world.”

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link is widely recognized as one of the world’s most complex cross-sea transportation systems, combining bridges, tunnels, artificial islands and underwater interchanges into a single engineering marvel. As a strategic gateway connecting key cities across the Greater Bay Area, the West Artificial Island provides a unique platform to showcase next-generation technologies to visitors from around the world.

With a long-term vision extending toward 2030, Pudu Robotics and Shenzhen CTID Co. Ltd will implement the project in multiple phases, progressively introducing advanced robotics and AI capabilities to create a new global benchmark where hospitality, tourism and intelligent automation converge.

According to the project roadmap, the hotel will enter a phased rollout beginning this year. A trial operation is scheduled to commence by the end of 2026, opening selected guest rooms and robot-powered services to the public. Early visitors will be among the first to experience a seamless hospitality journey powered by robotics — from automated welcoming and intelligent check-in to autonomous in-room delivery services.

‘Hotel of tomorrow’

To showcase the vision behind the project, Pudu Robotics transformed the signing ceremony into a live demonstration of future hotel operations, presenting a comprehensive portfolio of robotic solutions operating together in a hospitality setting.

Guests experienced autonomous retail and delivery through FlashBot’s intelligent vending system, where beverages were automatically retrieved and delivered following a mobile order. The PUDU T300 demonstrated heavy-duty luggage transportation and autonomous elevator interaction, highlighting its 300-kilogram payload capability.

Meanwhile, the PUDU CC1 Pro and PUDU MT1 cleaning robots performed real-time cleaning operations throughout the venue, demonstrating AI-native waste detection and autonomous floor maintenance. BellaBot Pro served freshly brewed coffee to guests while interacting through voice and lighting effects, while KettyBot Pro continuously delivered refreshments and snacks throughout the event while displaying event information on its advertising screen.

The showcase concluded with interactive performances from PUDU D5, offering a glimpse of how robotics can create engaging and memorable guest experiences beyond operational efficiency.

Unlike conventional smart hotels that rely on isolated automation tools, the project is designed around a fully connected robotic service ecosystem. From arrival and check-in to room service, dining, housekeeping and lifestyle amenities, robots will work collaboratively across the entire guest journey, delivering a seamless and highly personalized hospitality experience.