‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ expands reach across Africa

The latest chapter follows Tanggol’s efforts to bring peace and order back to the city as its rightful mayor. The series has also gained traction online, with clips from the show generating strong engagement on StarTimes’ social media platforms.

The African rollout comes as Martin prepares for his return to primetime in the upcoming action-romance drama Sigabo, where he reunites with Julia Montes. Meanwhile, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo recently capped off its successful run with major victories at the inaugural Philippine Arts, Film, and Television Awards, including Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actor for Martin.

With thousands of hours of content distributed to audiences around the world, ABS-CBN continues to bring Filipino stories to international viewers through television, streaming and digital platforms.