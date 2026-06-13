Claudine Barretto pays respects to Rene Clert Baterbonia

Actress Claudine Barretto quietly joined family members and friends gathered to honor the life of Rene Clert Baterbonia during the final evening of memorial services in Quezon City.
Her presence came as a surprise to many attendees, drawing attention not to celebrity but to a shared moment of compassion. Speaking briefly to those present, Barretto expressed her sympathy to the bereaved family and reflected on the profound pain that comes with losing a loved one.
The actress said her heart went out especially to the victim’s mother, noting that as a parent herself, she could only imagine the weight of such a heartbreaking loss. She urged the public to continue offering prayers and support to the family as they navigate an unimaginably difficult chapter.
Baterbonia tragically lost his life following a drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora earlier this week. Since then, relatives, friends, and supporters have gathered to pay tribute and celebrate his life.
Amid the sorrow, Barretto’s visit served as a reminder that moments of grief often bring people together, transcending personal connections and highlighting the power of empathy during times of loss.