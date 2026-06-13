Claudine Barretto pays respects to Rene Clert Baterbonia

The actress said her heart went out especially to the victim’s mother, noting that as a parent herself, she could only imagine the weight of such a heartbreaking loss. She urged the public to continue offering prayers and support to the family as they navigate an unimaginably difficult chapter.

Baterbonia tragically lost his life following a drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora earlier this week. Since then, relatives, friends, and supporters have gathered to pay tribute and celebrate his life.

Amid the sorrow, Barretto’s visit served as a reminder that moments of grief often bring people together, transcending personal connections and highlighting the power of empathy during times of loss.