Brownlee downplays 54-point outburst

Brownlee, who scored five of the Kings’ 11 points in the extension, shot 22-of-37 from the field and added 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

“I always try to remain or stay aggressive. I think it definitely is a balance where sometimes I try to get guys in rhythm and get them involved,” the four-time Best Import said.

“But I think as an import in this league, there are times where you kind of have to try to take over the game or just be aggressive.”

The naturalized player reached another career milestone with a personal-best scoring — a feat that the league last saw in the finals of the 1993 Governors’ Cup.

Harris finished with the same output for Swift in a sorry 110-124 overtime loss in Game 3 of the finals series against the Kenny Travis-led San Miguel Beer back on 10 December 1993. The Beermen would eventually beat Harris and the Mighty Meat Hotdogs in five games.