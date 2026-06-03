Brownlee tows Ginebra to Game 1 win

Justin Brownlee’s clutch shot saved the day for Barangay Ginebra took Game 1 with a 102-100 victory over defending champion TNT in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Kings’ resident import, who finished with 23 points, drained a fadeaway jumper over the defense of Chris McCullough with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a two-point lead.

Calvin Oftana of TNT wasn’t able to convert a bucket as the clock expired.

RJ Abarrientos led Ginebra with 24 points while Troy Rosario had a near double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Chris McCullough led the Tropang 5G with 25 points in a losing effort.

Game 2 will still be at the Big Dome on Friday at 7:30 p.m.