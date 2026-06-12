Brownlee fires 54 as Kings near Commissioner’s Cup crown

Justin Brownlee dropped a career-high 54 points as Barangay Ginebra eked out a 100-95 overtime win over TNT in Game 5 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

With a 3-2 lead in this best-of-seven championship series, the Kings could wrap it up on Sunday at the Big Dome at 7:30 p.m.

Down 80-87 with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Brownlee went on a personal 9-0 run to give Ginebra the 89-87 lead with 1:15 remaining.

Roger Pogoy tied the game at 89 after sinking a jumper with 1:03 left in the game.

Tied again in overtime at 94, the Kings leaned on back-to-back baskets from RJ Abarrientos and Troy Rosario for the 98-94 lead with 1:47 left in the game.

Abarrientos had 13 points for the Kings while Japeth Aguilar had 12 points off the bench.

Chris McCullough led the Tropang 5G with 38 points and 16 rebounds as they are on the brink of elimination.