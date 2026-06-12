What ‘Until She Remembers’ doesn’t forget to remind viewers

The ultimate viewing pleasure of a red-blooded male is watching girl-to-girl sex. But that seems to work only for porn. Lesbian films, especially in the Philippines, do not have that big an audience.

The 1998 lesbian movie Tatlo…

Magkasalo by Carlos Siguion-Reyna is remembered mostly by showbiz people as the one project Rosanna Roces rejected. Rosanna was at the very peak of her career that time and anything she did became headline news. One was dropping out of Tatlo after it had been announced that she was appearing as a lesbian in that movie. It was a right choice. But not for Gina Alajar who replaced her. Tatlo bombed at the box-office.

The 2006 LGBTQ movie, Rome and Juliet, was critically-acclaimed. It won the Gawad Urian best screenplay for Chris Violago and Connie Macatuno, who also directed the film. But in terms of box-office success, it didn’t do that well.

In 2019, director Roman Perez, Jr. tried doing another lesbian film — disguised as a thriller — but it had little impact on the viewing public. The stars of this movie, incidentally, were Rhen Escano and beauty queen Cindy Miranda.

A few months ago, it was announced that Charo Santos and Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo were doing a movie together. They were part of a trio in the early 1980s who all had one common denominator: The image they projected was sweet. The third in that triad was Susan Roces. If you’d care to know, they were even ranked according to their level of sweetness and this was the order: Boots, Susan and Charo.