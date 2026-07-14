Suzuki Philippines has extended relief support to dealership employees affected by the recent earthquake in General Santos City, reinforcing its commitment to protecting its workforce and dealer network during times of crisis.
The company provided assistance to personnel of Suzuki Auto General Santos and Suzuki Auto SM City General Santos, including relief packages with packed food and fresh polo shirts to help address their immediate needs as recovery efforts continued in the area.
Suzuki Philippines President Koichiro Hirao said the company’s first priority was ensuring the safety and welfare of its employees following the earthquake.
"Our immediate priority was to check on the safety and welfare of our dealership employees and provide practical support during this challenging time," Hirao said.
“We work every day to serve our customers as TEAM SUZUKI, together with our Suzuki dealerships. We remain committed to supporting one another whenever the need arises,” he added.
The initiative highlights Suzuki’s broader effort to strengthen its relationship with employees and dealership partners, recognizing that a resilient workforce is essential to maintaining business operations and delivering consistent customer service.
As economic activities gradually recover in General Santos, Suzuki said it remains committed to supporting its employees, their families, and affected communities while helping ensure a safer return to normal operations.