Suzuki Philippines President Koichiro Hirao said the company’s first priority was ensuring the safety and welfare of its employees following the earthquake.

"Our immediate priority was to check on the safety and welfare of our dealership employees and provide practical support during this challenging time," Hirao said.

“We work every day to serve our customers as TEAM SUZUKI, together with our Suzuki dealerships. We remain committed to supporting one another whenever the need arises,” he added.

The initiative highlights Suzuki’s broader effort to strengthen its relationship with employees and dealership partners, recognizing that a resilient workforce is essential to maintaining business operations and delivering consistent customer service.

As economic activities gradually recover in General Santos, Suzuki said it remains committed to supporting its employees, their families, and affected communities while helping ensure a safer return to normal operations.