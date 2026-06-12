The prescription we forget to write

For a long time, many of us treated sleep as something we could sacrifice. We stay awake longer to finish more work, answer more messages, or take care of everyone else before ourselves. Somewhere along the way, being tired became a badge of honor.

But our bodies were never designed to function without rest. A recent study looking at sleep and biological aging found that the ideal length of sleep is approximately 6.4 to 7.8 hours each night. Both shorter and longer sleep durations were associated with signs of accelerated aging.

There are many factors that contribute to how fast we age, and we are not machines that simply require the same amount of charging every night. But this study is a reminder that sleep is not wasted time. It is part of the work our body needs to do to keep us well.

The same is true for another “prescription” that many of us have forgotten — stepping outside. In our modern world, we can spend an entire day moving from one enclosed space to another. From the bedroom, to the car, to the office, and back again. One can go through a whole week looking at screens more than looking at the sky or feeling the sun on your face.

There is something restorative about being around nature. A morning walk. Sunlight through the trees. A few quiet minutes away from constant notifications. When you are feeling stressed or upset, a character in a recent animated movie about humans, wildlife and nature said, “It’s hard to be mad when you feel like you’re part of something big,” and that is the big, wide world out there.

And perhaps the most overlooked prescription of all is human connection. Sometimes the healthiest thing we can do is not to add something new to our lives, but to return to something we have slowly lost.

We have become immersed in the digital world, where we no longer communicate in person but through text messages, by sharing reels and memes. Healing and well-being do not just come from medications. Patients feel better after being with family and friends, and they heal better when they feel supported, understood and cared for.

Medicines will always remain one of the greatest achievements of science. But perhaps we should remember the prescriptions that existed long before pharmacies did. So maybe during check-ups, apart from asking about medications and symptoms, physicians should also ask, “Are you getting enough rest? Are you spending time outdoors? Do you have a good support system?”

Because sometimes the simplest prescriptions are the ones we need to remember most.