



Through a partnership with the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), the agency said learners who seek help through the hotline will have greater access to psychological support services and referrals.



The expansion is part of DepEd’s broader shift toward addressing school safety beyond physical security measures, including emergency drills and campus protection protocols.



Education Secretary Sonny Angara said ensuring learner safety requires not only preparing students for emergencies but also building systems where they can seek help for mental and emotional concerns.



“Hindi sapat na masanay lang ang ating mga mag-aaral sa mga drill para sa kanilang pisikal na kaligtasan; kailangan din nating siguruhin ang kanilang mental at emosyonal na kalusugan, at tiyaking may malalapitan silang helpline at mga gabay sa bawat paaralan nang walang takot,” Angara said.



The department’s move comes alongside other school safety initiatives, including the implementation of active attack drills, nationwide school safety audits, and security measures such as improved reporting mechanisms and campus protection protocols.



DepEd is also preparing for the hiring of around 10,000 School Counselor Associates following the Civil Service Commission’s approval of qualification standards for the positions.



The new personnel are expected to provide school-level assistance for learners dealing with mental health and emotional challenges.



Under the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE) or DepEd Order No. 6, s. 2026, schools are also required to strengthen anti-bullying programs, reporting systems, and interventions to address threats to learner welfare.



The department said the expanded helpline and additional mental health personnel are intended to improve early intervention and ensure that students have support systems both inside and outside the classroom amid concerns over learner welfare and campus security.###