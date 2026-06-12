Thanks to next generation: ‘Toy business quite stable’

The toy business is quite stable especially in the Philippines because it is a family-oriented country, international toy label Hamley’s told DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent opening of its biggest store in Bonifacio High Street (BHS), Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

According to the brand, it is ingrained in the Philippine culture to take care of our children, even if they’re older. As such, the toy industry is not as affected by political turmoil and wars as compared to other forms of businesses.