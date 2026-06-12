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Thanks to next generation: ‘Toy business quite stable’

HAMLEYS Bonifacio High Street.
HAMLEYS Bonifacio High Street.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of HAMLEYS
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The toy business is quite stable especially in the Philippines because it is a family-oriented country, international toy label Hamley’s told DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent opening of its biggest store in Bonifacio High Street (BHS), Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

According to the brand, it is ingrained in the Philippine culture to take care of our children, even if they’re older. As such, the toy industry is not as affected by political turmoil and wars as compared to other forms of businesses.

HAMLEYS Bonifacio High Street.
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Following the success of its first store in Central Square and the second and biggest one in BHS, the toy brand said it is planning to open more stores in the Philippines that will also carry more of its Build-A-Bear stuffed toy customization workshop.

Hamleys Philippines
Toy industry Philippines
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Daily Tribune
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