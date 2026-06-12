Review: ‘The Lotto Winner’

Released by Netflix in time for Fathers’ Day is the full-length feature The Lotto Winner. It was exhibited theatrically last 18 February, but went by almost unnoticed. But it will surely be a winner now that it’s on Netflix because this is the type of film that can be enjoyed in the comfort of one’s home. It’s not one of those grand productions the viewer has to see on the big screen. Netflix is the perfect platform for the film.
The movie spends quite a sum, however, in terms of shooting location. It has beach scenes here in the Philippines and, later in the story, moves to Australia — in the capital city of Canberra.
The Lotto Winner is directed by RC de los Reyes, who has previously done a series of light movies: Alter Me, A Journey, I Love Lizzy and other films that are basically fun viewing. He has his own niche — actually, the young crowd.
In The Lotto Winner, he captures a wider market. The film has Albert Martinez playing a gambling addict, but is reformed when he starts raising a family. But when his wife, as played by Bernadette Allyson, dies after a terminal illness, he gets depressed and returns to gambling. This vice that he has turned into a lifestyle cuts him off from his daughter, who grows up to be Kylie Padilla.
The second part of the movie is shot entirely in Australia. Kylie has become independent and works as a caregiver in a medical facility. She has also become a single mother to a daughter, as played by the child star Sienna Stevens. After several years, Albert tries to reconnect with Kylie to ask for forgiveness. How does the reconciliation unfold — if it happens at all? How the climax is staged is one good reason to finish The Lotto Winner till the end.
The Lotto Winner has a different take on family drama. Although it has a lot of poignant scenes, the film never gets mushy. What is admirable about the movie is how the dialogues are written in the most realistic manner possible.
Its biggest strength though are the performances of the cast members. The award-winning actor Albert hasn’t lost it yet. Soap opera acting — thankfully — did not ruin him. He has a lot of engaging scenes with the very talented Sienna.
In the case of Kylie, she has done a lot of projects both on film and, especially, on television, but it is in The Lotto Winner where she delivers her best performance ever. De los Reyes has her under control, which is why she never goes overboard even in what are supposed to be heavy dramatic scenes.
The one actor who gives the best performance in the entire movie, however, is Robert Seña. He plays Albert’s younger brother and uncle to Kylie. Admired for his singing talent and for his accomplishments in the world of stage, Robert is able to adjust to the film medium where every movement has to be understated. In all his scenes, Robert delivers his lines like there is no camera before him. It is a supporting role that he plays in the movie. In fact, the story could run without his character. But he is so good an actor that the viewer is glued to the film because of his performance.
De los Reyes also shows discipline by not turning the film into a travelogue. Australia is a tourists’ destination, but the movie doesn’t show its scenic spots, except for a beach scene that is very necessary to the story.
The Lotto Winner doesn’t really hit the jackpot from a critical point of view. It also has its lapses. For instance, what is actually the profession of Albert? He is shown early in the story fashioning figures out of discarded objects. Is that a profitable business and the reason why he and his family live in a huge house? Or maybe he inherited the spacious home from his parents?
Despite all those questions, The Lotto Winner is still a good film. Watching it on Netflix, of course, doesn’t necessarily make the viewer feel like taking home the grand prize in the lotto. It can’t even be compared to the feeling of winning a low-end brand of an automobile in a Christmas raffle. Perhaps a full tank of gas.
Overall, The Lotto Winner is still a winner in its simplicity. It should be a viewing staple every Fathers’ Day.