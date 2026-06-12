Review: ‘The Lotto Winner’

The one actor who gives the best performance in the entire movie, however, is Robert Seña. He plays Albert’s younger brother and uncle to Kylie. Admired for his singing talent and for his accomplishments in the world of stage, Robert is able to adjust to the film medium where every movement has to be understated. In all his scenes, Robert delivers his lines like there is no camera before him. It is a supporting role that he plays in the movie. In fact, the story could run without his character. But he is so good an actor that the viewer is glued to the film because of his performance.

De los Reyes also shows discipline by not turning the film into a travelogue. Australia is a tourists’ destination, but the movie doesn’t show its scenic spots, except for a beach scene that is very necessary to the story.

The Lotto Winner doesn’t really hit the jackpot from a critical point of view. It also has its lapses. For instance, what is actually the profession of Albert? He is shown early in the story fashioning figures out of discarded objects. Is that a profitable business and the reason why he and his family live in a huge house? Or maybe he inherited the spacious home from his parents?

Despite all those questions, The Lotto Winner is still a good film. Watching it on Netflix, of course, doesn’t necessarily make the viewer feel like taking home the grand prize in the lotto. It can’t even be compared to the feeling of winning a low-end brand of an automobile in a Christmas raffle. Perhaps a full tank of gas.

Overall, The Lotto Winner is still a winner in its simplicity. It should be a viewing staple every Fathers’ Day.