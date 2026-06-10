Review: ‘Project Baby’

After a series of dates and eliminations, her daddy of choice is Migo (Rico Blanco), a visual artist who reluctantly agrees to the proposal and arrangement. When the project becomes a success, Sandy realizes that what she initially viewed as a transaction has become far more complicated. Dealing with her emotions, as well as Migo’s, makes everything even more complex.

Direction and screenplay

At the top of my “what I liked” list are Quizon’s direction and Reyes’ screenplay. The directorial tone and screenplay were perfectly in sync. They transported me into the cosmopolitan sensibilities, desires, feelings, needs and wants of the middle class.

Everything in the movie looked glossy, expensive and perfumed. The family relationships and friendships felt authentic. The intimacy they shared on screen came across as sincere and believable.

The best family moments for me were the lunch and dinner scenes inside Sandy’s home. Nothing felt put on, choreographed, or rehearsed. The office dynamics carried the same natural energy. Even the conversations among the male characters felt genuine, with the brotherhood and camaraderie hitting all the right notes.

The films dialogue is current, witty and, at times thought-provoking, making you pause and reflect on the ideas being articulated.

Leads and support

Rico Blanco as Migo was a pleasant surprise as a leading man. He brought confidence, warmth, and charisma to the character. Sue Ramirez, as Sandy, complemented Blanco beautifully. The chemistry they shared on screen was more than palpable — it was genuine. Together, they gave Migo and Sandy the truth and authenticity their characters richly deserved.

Three memorable scenes showcased just how connected they were as characters. Even without words, they conveyed their innermost thoughts and feelings: the scene in the pool where they embraced tightly while watching the sunset; the playful way Sandy requested another round with Migo to ensure the project’s success; and their first fight as a transactional couple, where you could feel Migo’s growing desire for something more and Sandy’s attempt to push him away.

Among the supporting cast, Alice Dixon as Sandy’s misunderstood mother and Matt Lozano as George, Sandy’s gay best friend, stood out for me.

There was an immediacy and honesty in Dixon’s portrayal as she navigated her daughter’s life choices. Lozano’s George served as the perfect yin to Sandy’s yang.

Ramirez and Lozano also shared a riotously funny scene that had me laughing out loud.

Everyone should watch Project Baby because it offers a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on modern womanhood, the realities and pressures of the ticking biological clock, and the chaotic truth that not everything can be planned through a PowerPoint presentation.

The film reminds us that not all men are beasts and pests. There are still knights who wear their hearts outside their armor. And yes, princesses can take the initiative and create their own happily-ever-afters.

Project Baby is now showing in cinemas nationwide.