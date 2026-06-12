Rescued Reticulated Python Freed

According to CENRO Kalamansig, the snake was rescued by Ricardo Indiana of Purok Bangsi, Barangay Tibpuan, who immediately surrendered it to the Sultan Kudarat Maritime Police Station. It was then transferred to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Lebak before being turned over to CENRO Kalamansig for proper assessment.

The python measured 196 centimeters in length, with a body girth of 18 centimeters and a weight of 3.5 kilograms.

After a health evaluation conducted by a local veterinarian, the animal was found to be healthy and fit for release.

It was released late Wednesday afternoon in an uninhabited area in Barangay Limulan by CENRO personnel and trainees, who also gained hands-on experience in wildlife handling and conservation.