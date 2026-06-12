SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TOP FORM

Remote work habits for better well-being

Protecting personal time is essential for long-term mental and emotional health
CREATING clear boundaries between work and personal life is an important part of preventing burnout.
CREATING clear boundaries between work and personal life is an important part of preventing burnout. Photograph courtesy of LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash
Published on

Flexible work arrangements have reshaped the modern workplace, reducing the strain of daily commutes and giving many employees more time for rest, family life and personal wellbeing. These shifts can have positive effects on physical and mental health, including lower stress levels and improved work-life balance.

CREATING clear boundaries between work and personal life is an important part of preventing burnout.
Your body clock could be affecting your gut

At the same time, remote and hybrid setups can introduce new pressures. Communication gaps, blurred boundaries between work and rest, and constant digital connectivity can contribute to fatigue, anxiety and burnout if not managed well. Developing healthier digital habits can help workers stay productive while protecting their mental and emotional health.

Treat video meetings as structured moments for focus, not just routine calls. Showing up prepared, staying attentive and avoiding multitasking can reduce mental strain caused by repeated misunderstandings or rework. 

CREATING clear boundaries between work and personal life is an important part of preventing burnout.
The prescription we forget to write

Protect your work-life boundaries. One of the biggest health risks in remote work is overextension — when work spills into personal time. Setting clear working hours, communicating breaks and signaling when you are offline helps the mind fully disconnect. This separation is important for recovery, better sleep and reduced burnout risk.   

work-life balance
Remote work wellness
Employee mental health
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph